Islamic State On Trajectory Toward Lasting Defeat: Pentagon




09.03.17 15:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite a long road ahead for the U.

S.-led coalition in its fight to counter the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the enemy is being degraded by every measure and is on a trajectory to lasting defeat, a US defense official told reporters on background Wednesday.


In Iraq, with eastern Mosul liberated and the fight to retake western Mosul ongoing, liberating the city from ISIS' control is an important step in defeating the enemy, the official said. Without Mosul from which to recruit, train and plan attacks, and from which to project atrocities into Europe and the U.S. homeland, the coalition has seen ISIS' flow of foreign fighters and external support diminish significantly, the official added.


By denying them unfettered access to Mosul, its population and Iraq's natural gas and oil revenue, ISIS's ability to raise money and sustain its forces has been systemically reduced, the official said.


Retaking Mosul will also be a symbolic victory after ISIS announced the birth of its "phony" caliphate from Mosul's great mosque in 2014, the official said, noting that without a power base in Iraq, ISIS' claims of legitimacy as a credible, alternative state are being exposed as a fallacy.


ISIS has lost a "host" of high-level leaders after many were killed and the remaining fled, the official said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



