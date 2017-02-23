Iron Mountain Q4 Profit From Cont. Opns Rises
23.02.17 12:31
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc.
(IRM) reported that its income from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was $49.8 million, compared with $5.9 million in 2015. Income from Continuing Operations included $29 million of Recall Costs in the fourth quarter of 2016 compared with $27 million of Recall Costs in the fourth quarter of 2015.
EPS from Continuing Operations for the fourth quarter was $0.19 per share compared with $0.03 per share for the fourth quarter of 2015.
Net Income for the fourth quarter was $50 million compared with $6 million in 2015.
FFO (Normalized) per share was $0.50 for the fourth quarter compared with $0.57 in 2015. On a full year basis, FFO (Normalized) per share was $1.92 compared with $2.10 in 2015.
AFFO was $164 million for the fourth quarter compared with $126 million in 2015. AFFO was $648 million compared with $530 million in 2015.
Total reported Revenues for the fourth quarter were $934 million, compared with $752 million in 2015. On a constant dollar (C$) basis, total Revenue growth was 25.7% for the quarter, primarily driven by the Recall acquisition, which closed on May 2, 2016.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share and revenues of $937.32 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company updated its 2017 guidance to reflect 2017 constant dollar budget rates. The company expects, on constant dollar basis, Revenue growth of 8% to 10%, Adjusted EBITDA growth of 16% to 19% and AFFO growth of 8% to 15% for full year 2017.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,13 €
|35,70 €
|-0,57 €
|-1,60%
|23.02./13:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US46284V1017
|A14MS9
|37,51 €
|26,27 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|35,03 €
|0,00%
|16.02.17
|Stuttgart
|35,11 €
|+0,06%
|08:04
|NYSE
|37,14 $
|0,00%
|22.02.17
|Berlin
|35,13 €
|-1,60%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|35,09 €
|-1,83%
|08:41
|Frankfurt
|35,042 €
|-1,91%
|08:00
