Erweiterte Funktionen



Irish Continental Group plc : Total voting rights




03.01.17 13:16
dpa-AFX


Irish Continental Group plc


Voting Rights and Capital


3 January 2017


In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Irish Continental Group plc confirms that as at 31 December 2016:


Irish Continental Group plc.

's total issued share capital consisted of 188,309,390 ICG Units. There are no shares held in treasury.


The above figure of 188,309,390 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of Irish Continental Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.



Tom Corcoran Company Secretary




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Irish Continental Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BLP59W1R9


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,36 € 4,36 € -   € 0,00% 03.01./13:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BLP58571 A112M8 5,56 € 3,97 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 4,36 € 0,00%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...