Irish Continental Group plc : Notice of Results




24.02.17 14:09
dpa-AFX


Irish Continental Group plc ("ICG" or the "Company") Notice of Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2016



ICG will announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on 6 March 2017. A copy of the results announcement will be posted on the Company's website www.

icg.ie.


END


Dublin 24 February 2017




