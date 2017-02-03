Irish Continental Group plc : Holding(s) in Company

6 February 2017

Pursuant to its obligations under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 ("The Regulations"), Irish Continental Group plc sets out below details of a notification received under The Regulations.





Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the | |Central Bank of Ireland) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which| |voting rights are attached: | | | |Irish Continental Group plc | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | |[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | |[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | |[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |[ ] Other (please specify): | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: |



| | | |Name: |City and country of registered office (if | | |applicable): | |Wellington Management Group LLP| | | |c/o Wellington Management Company LLP, 280 | | |Congress Street, Boston, MA 02210 USA |

| |% of voting | % of voting |Total of both| Total number of | | | rights |rights through | in % |voting rights of | | |attached to | financial | (9.A + 9.B) | issuer | | | shares | instruments | | | | | (total of | (total of | | | | | 9.A) |9.B.1 + 9.B.2) | | |

|Resulting |13.10% |0.11% |13.21% |188,309,390 | |situation on the | | | | | |date on which | | | | | |threshold was | | | | | |crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | |

|Position of |12.96% |0.11% |13.08% | | |previous | | | | | |notification (if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | |

+-------------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): | |BNY Custodial Nominees (Ireland) Ltd. | |BONY (Nominees) Ltd. | |Brown Brothers Harriman | |Chase Nominees Ltd. | |Citibank NA | |FMTC-Delphi Salaried Ret Savings Program/Wellington Mgmt | |Goldman Sachs Securities (Nominees) Ltd. | |Nortrust Nominees Limited | |ROY Nominees Limited | |State Street Nominees Limited | |USBK William Blair Wellington | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: | | | |01 Feb 2017 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | | | |03 Feb 2017 | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: | | | |13% | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: | +-----------------+------------+---------------+-------------+-----------------++-----------------+------------+---------------+-------------+-----------------++-----------------+------------+---------------+-------------+-----------------++-----------------+------------+---------------+-------------+-----------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the | |threshold was crossed or reached: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +--------------+-----------------------------------------+---------------------+



|Class/type of |Number of voting rights |% of voting rights |

|code (if | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect | |possible) | | | | |

|IE00BLP58571 | |24,667,517 | |13.10% | |Units | | | | |

| | | | | |

|SUBTOTAL A | 24,667,517 | 13.10% |

|shares ISIN +------------+----------------------------+----------+----------++--------------+------------+----------------------------+----------+----------++--------------+------------+----------------------------+----------+----------++--------------+------------+----------------------------+----------+----------++--------------+-----------------------------------------+---------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations| +--------------+------------+------------+--------------------------+----------+



|Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of voting rights |% of | |financial |date |Conversion |that may be acquired if |voting | |instrument | |Period |the instrument is |rights | | | | |exercised/converted | |

| | | | | |

|SUBTOTAL B.1| | |

+--------------+------------+------------+--------------------------+----------++--------------+------------+------------+--------------------------+----------++------------+--------------------------+----------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to | |Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations | +--------------+------------+------------+--------------+-----------+----------+



|Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Physical or |Number of |% of | |financial |date |Conversion |cash |voting |voting | |instrument | |Period |settlement |rights |rights |

|Equity Swap |15 May 2017 |17 Jul 2015 |Cash |164,669 |0.09% | | | |to 15 May | |Equity Swap| | | | |2017 | |shares or | | | | | | |164,669 | | | | | | |votes on a | | | | | | |converted | | | | | | |basis | |

|Equity Swap |15 May 2017 |13 Aug 2015 |Cash |19,224 |0.01% | | | |to 15 May | |Equity Swap| | | | |2017 | |shares or | | | | | | |19,224 | | | | | | |votes on a | | | | | | |converted | | | | | | |basis | |

|Equity Swap |15 May 2017 |22 Feb 2016 |Cash |26,708 |0.01% | | | |to 15 May | |Equity Swap| | | | |2017 | |shares or | | | | | | |26,708 | | | | | | |votes on a | | | | | | |converted | | | | | | |basis | |

| | | | | | |

|SUBTOTAL B.2 | 210,601 | 0.11% |

| | | | | | Name |% of voting rights if it| % of voting | Total of both if | | |equals or is higher than|rights through | it equals or is | | |the notifiable threshold| financial | higher than the | | | |instruments if | notifiable | | | |it equals or is| threshold | | | |higher than the| | | | | notifiable | | | | | threshold | |

|Wellington |13.10% | |13.21% | |Management Group | | | | |LLP | | | |

|Wellington Group |13.10% | |13.21% | |Holdings LLP | | | |

|Wellington |13.10% | |13.21% | |Investment | | | | |Advisors Holdings | | | | |LLP | | | |

|Wellington |12.55% | |12.66% | |Management Company| | | | |LLP | | | |

| | | | |

|Wellington |13.10% | |13.21% | |Management Group | | | | |LLP | | | |

|Wellington Group |13.10% | |13.21% | |Holdings LLP | | | |

|Wellington |13.10% | |13.21% | |Investment | | | | |Advisors Holdings | | | | |LLP | | | |

|Wellington | | | | |Management Global | | | | |Holdings, Ltd. | | | |

|Wellington | | | | |Management | | | | |International Ltd | | | |

| | | | |

+--------------+------------+------------+--------------+-----------+----------++--------------+------------+------------+--------------+-----------+----------++--------------+------------+------------+--------------+-----------+----------++--------------+------------+------------+--------------+-----------+----------++--------------+------------+------------+--------------+-----------+----------++----------------------------------------+--------------+-----------+----------+ |10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please tick the applicable box): | | | |[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any | |natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) | |holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. | | | |[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights | |and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |+------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------++------------------+------------------------+---------------+------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [%| |and number] voting rights as of [date]. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |12. Additional information: | | | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

Done at London, UK on 03 February 2017 .

BLP59W1R26

