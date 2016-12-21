Irish Continental Group plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

Erweiterte Funktionen



22 December 2016


Pursuant to its obligations under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), "), Irish Continental Group plc publishes the below notifications received under the Market Abuse Regulation.


Tom Corcoran


Company Secretary


Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]


1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Eamonn Rothwell



2) Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer


b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification


3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Irish Continental Group plc


b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74


4) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of instrument Identification code ICG Unit


ISIN : IE00BLP58571


b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan delivered via market purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+-----------+ 

| Price(s) | Volume(s) |
+----------+-----------+ 
| â¬4.275   | 412,842   |
+----------+-----------+


d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A


e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2016


f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland


g) Additional Information N/A



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]


1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Ledwidge



2) Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer


b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification


3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Irish Continental Group plc


b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74


4) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of instrument Identification code ICG Unit


ISIN : IE00BLP58571


b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan delivered via market purchase


c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+-----------+ 

| Price(s) | Volume(s) |
+----------+-----------+ 
| â¬4.275   | 17,915    |
+----------+-----------+


d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A


e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2016


f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland


g) Additional Information N/A




Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]


1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Andrew Sheen



2) Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director - Ferries Division


b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification


3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Irish Continental Group plc


b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74


4) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of instrument Identification code ICG Unit


ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan delivered via market purchase


c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+-----------+ 

| Price(s) | Volume(s) |
+----------+-----------+ 
| â¬4.275   | 26,224    |
+----------+-----------+


d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A


e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2016


f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland


g) Additional Information N/A




Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]


1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Declan Freeman



2) Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director - Container and Terminal Division


b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification


3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Irish Continental Group plc


b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74


4) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of instrument Identification code ICG Unit


ISIN : IE00BLP58571


b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan delivered via market purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+-----------+ 

| Price(s) | Volume(s) |
+----------+-----------+ 
| â¬4.275   | 28,878    |
+----------+-----------+


d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A


e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2016


f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland


g) Additional Information N/A




Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them


 [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]


1) Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tom Corcoran



2) Reason for the notification a) Position/status Company Secretary


b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial Notification


3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Irish Continental Group plc


b) LEI 635400FQKB6QXERQOC74


4) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial  instrument, type  of instrument Identification code ICG Unit


ISIN : IE00BLP58571 b) Nature of the transaction Award of shares under the ICG Restricted Share Plan delivered via market purchase


c) Price(s) and volume(s) +----------+-----------+ 

| Price(s) | Volume(s) |
+----------+-----------+ 
| â¬4.31    | 27,041    |
+----------+-----------+


d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A



e) Date of the transaction 21 December 2016



f) Place of the transaction Dublin, Ireland



g) Additional Information N/A








Bitte warten...