Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Trade Surplus Shrinks In November




17.01.17 12:32
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus declined notably in November, as imports surged and exports fell, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.


The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to EUR 4.05 billion in November from EUR 5.04 billion in October. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.4 billion.


Exports dropped 1.0 percent month-over-month in November, while imports jumped by 18.0 percent.


On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports grew by 8.0 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively in November from a year ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:16 , dpa-AFX
Aqua America Sees FY17 EPS In Line With [...]
14:14 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Rises To $53
14:11 , dpa-AFX
May warnt EU vor 'Bestrafung' Londons und d [...]
14:10 , dpa-AFX
Klimaschützer: Schon 2019 mit Kohleausstieg [...]
14:04 , dpa-AFX
Tschechien nimmt Sperranlage gegen deutschen [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...