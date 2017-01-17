Ireland Trade Surplus Shrinks In November

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus declined notably in November, as imports surged and exports fell, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.





The seasonally adjusted trade surplus fell to EUR 4.05 billion in November from EUR 5.04 billion in October. In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 3.4 billion.

Exports dropped 1.0 percent month-over-month in November, while imports jumped by 18.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, both exports and imports grew by 8.0 percent and 5.0 percent, respectively in November from a year ago.

