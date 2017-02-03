Ireland Services Sector Solid Growth Continues

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.02.17 07:37
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's services sector expanded at a strong pace for a third straight month in January, as new order gains hit a one-year high, survey results from IHS Markit showed Friday.


The Investec Services Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 61.0 from 59.1 in December. A score above 50 suggests growth in the sector, which has now expanded for 54 consecutive months.


The latest expansion was the fastest since June last year, which panelists attributed to improved customer confidence, the launch of new products and higher new orders.


New order growth improved for a third successive month and was the fastest in a year. Demand has increased on a monthly basis throughout the past four-and-a-half years, with the latest expansion linked to stronger client sentiment and a focus on sales, the survey said. Export demand was the strongest since July last year.


Job creation remained strong due to increase in output. The rate of input cost inflation eased slightly, but firms raised output prices at the fastest pace since the end of 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


