Ireland Services Growth Strongest In 4 Months

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months in December, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.





The seasonally adjusted Investec Services Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 59.1 in December from 56.0 in November. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

New business grew at the sharpest pace since July, underpinned by a return to growth of new export orders.

Stronger growth of new business led to a further rise in backlogs of work in the sector, with the rate of accumulation picking up to a nine-month high.

Consequently, companies raised lifter their staffing levels in December. The rate of job creation was the quickest in ten months.

On the price front, both input and output prices increased at an accelerated rate in December.

The sentiment regarding 12-month outlook for business activity improved markedly in December to its highest level in eleven months.

