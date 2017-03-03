Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Retail Sales Rebound In January




03.03.17 13:05
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's retail sales increased at the start of the year, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.


The volume of retails sales rose 2.2 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in December.


On an annual basis, retails sales growth accelerated to 4.9 percent in January from 4.6 percent in the prior month.


Excluding automobile trade, retail sales volume grew 1.5 percent monthly and by 6.1 percent yearly in January.


