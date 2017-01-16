Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Residential Property Price Growth At 17-Month High




16.01.17 12:37
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's property price inflation accelerated in November to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Monday.


Residential property prices climbed 8.6 percent year-over-year in November, faster than prior month's 6.9 percent spike.


Moreover, the latest rate of increase was the sharpest since June 2015, when prices had grown 8.9 percent.


On a monthly basis, property prices rose 1.5 percent from October, when it increased by 0.6 percent.


In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices grew 5.9 percent in November from a year ago. The monthly rise was 1.0 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Post A [...]
13:44 , dpa-AFX
Deutsche Anleihen: Zur Kasse kaum verändert [...]
13:36 , dpa-AFX
LSE Issues Clarification Statement On Deutsch [...]
13:34 , dpa-AFX
OECD Unemployment Rate Remains Stable In [...]
13:31 , dpa-AFX
Original-Research: aventron AG (von First Berl [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...