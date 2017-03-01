Ireland Manufacturing Growth Eases In February

Erweiterte Funktionen


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing sector continued to expand in February, but the rate of growth was the weakest in four months, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The seasonally adjusted Investec Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 53.8 in February from 55.5 in January. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


New orders grew for the seventh successive month in February. Moreover, the rate of increase was much stronger than the series history. At the same time, production growth marked the slowest in four months.


Rising production requirements and confidence in the near-term outlook led firms to raise their staffing levels again in February.


On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest level since May 2011, driven by higher costs of raw materials. Nonetheless, output prices rose at a weaker pace in February.


"All told, while this report shows that manufacturers are currently under pressure from a number of sources, it is also clear that most firms expect to be able to overcome this and record further growth over the coming year," Philip O'Sullivan, Chief Economist at Investec Ireland said.


