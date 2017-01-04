Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Jobless Rate Falls Slightly In December




04.01.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased for the sixth successive month in December, though marginally, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.2 percent in December from 7.3 percent in November. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 8.9 percent.


The number of unemployed people decreased to 157,700 in December from 160,500 in the previous month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 193,200.


The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, also fell to 14.5 percent in December from 15.4 percent in the prior month.


The data in this release are subject to revision, caused by updates to the seasonally adjusted series whenever new monthly data are added, the agency said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



