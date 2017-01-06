Erweiterte Funktionen
Ireland Industrial Production Rebounds Sharply
06.01.17 12:49
dpa-AFX
DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production grew markedly in November, after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.
Industrial production surged 17.1 percent monthly in November, reversing a 2.9 percent drop in October.
On a yearly basis, industrial production advanced 14.8 percent in November, in contrast to a 5.1 percent decline in the preceding month. It was the first increase in four months.
Industrial turnover climbed 10.0 percent annually and by 9.3 percent monthly in November.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
14:29 , dpa-AFXIndien rechnet nach Bargeldreform mit weniger [...]
14:15 , dpa-AFXDirector/PDMR Shareholding
14:05 , dpa-AFXTeva Sees FY17 Results Below View; Stock [...]
13:59 , dpa-AFXGNW-News: Merus und das Institute for Rese [...]
13:53 , dpa-AFXEurozone Economic, Business Confidence Stren [...]