Ireland Industrial Production Rebounds In January

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production increased at the start of the year, after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.





Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent month-over-month in January, reversing a 9.6 percent decline in December.

On an annual basis, industrial production plunged 10.5 percent in January, in contrast to a 0.6 percent rise in the prior month.

Data also showed that industrial turnover surged 8.5 percent monthly in January, while it fell 8.7 percent from a year ago.

