Erweiterte Funktionen
Ireland Industrial Production Plummets In December
03.02.17 12:56
dpa-AFX
DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production plunged in December, after rebounding sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.
Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 12.0 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 15.7 percent surge in November.
On an annual basis, industrial production dropped 1.9 percent in December, in contrast to a 13.2 percent spike in the preceding month.
Industrial turnover contracted 13.9 percent monthly and by 9.4 percent yearly in December.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
13:35 , dpa-AFXEurozone Private Sector Expands Strongly In [...]
13:30 , dpa-AFXHershey Sees FY17 Earnings Above Estimates
13:30 , dpa-AFXZum Rücktritt Grubes keine Sondersitzung des [...]
13:28 , dpa-AFXWall Street Carries Optimism Ahead Of Emplo [...]
13:24 , dpa-AFXDGAP-DD: Capital Stage AG (english)