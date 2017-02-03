Ireland Industrial Production Plummets In December

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production plunged in December, after rebounding sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.





Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 12.0 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 15.7 percent surge in November.

On an annual basis, industrial production dropped 1.9 percent in December, in contrast to a 13.2 percent spike in the preceding month.

Industrial turnover contracted 13.9 percent monthly and by 9.4 percent yearly in December.

