Ireland Industrial Production Plummets In December




03.02.17 12:56
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's industrial production plunged in December, after rebounding sharply in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.


Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 12.0 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 15.7 percent surge in November.


On an annual basis, industrial production dropped 1.9 percent in December, in contrast to a 13.2 percent spike in the preceding month.


Industrial turnover contracted 13.9 percent monthly and by 9.4 percent yearly in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



