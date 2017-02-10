Erweiterte Funktionen

Ireland House Price Inflation Eases In December




10.02.17 13:16
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation eased marginally in December, after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.


The residential property price index rose 8.1 percent year-over-year in December, following a 8.2 percent spike in the prior month. In October, the rate of growth was 6.8 percent.


On a monthly basis, property prices dropped 0.4 percent from November, when it increased by 1.2 percent. It was the first decline in nine months.


In the capital region Dublin, residential property prices climbed 5.7 percent annually in December, while it decreased 0.9 percent from the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



