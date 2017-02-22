Erweiterte Funktionen
Ireland Factory Gate Prices Rise Further
DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices climbed for the second straight month in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.
The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, rose 1.6 percent annually in January, faster than the 1.3 percent climb in December.
The year-on-year price index for mining and quarrying surged 16.8 percent at the start of the year and those of energy products registered a sharp increase of 24.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, output prices edged up 0.2 percent from December, when it grew by 0.5 percent. It was the fourth month of rise in a row.
