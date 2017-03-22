Ireland Factory Gate Prices Rise For Third Month

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices increased for the third straight month in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.





The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, rose 2.4 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 1.6 percent climb in January.

The price index for energy products surged 27.7 percent annually in February and mining and quarrying price index grew by 13.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, output prices remained flat in February after 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM