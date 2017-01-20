Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Factory Gate Prices Rebound In December




20.01.17 13:02
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's output prices increased in December after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Friday.


The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in November.


The yearly price index for mining and quarrying alone surged 16.5 percent in December and those of energy products grew by 13.5 percent.


On a monthly basis, output prices increased at a slower pace of 0.5 percent in December, following a 0.9 percent climb in the prior month. This was the third month of rise in a row.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



