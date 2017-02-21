Ireland Consumer Prices Rise In January

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased at the start of the year, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.





The consumer price index rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in January, after remaining flat in the previous month.

Transport costs climbed 2.8 percent annually in January and prices of miscellaneous goods and services grew by 2.0 percent. On the other side, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 2.4 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices declined 0.5 percent from December, when it showed no variations.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, edged up 0.2 percent yearly in January, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior month. It was the first increase in six months.

On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.5 percent in January, faster than the 0.1 percent decrease in December.

