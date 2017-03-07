Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Consumer Confidence Weakens In February




07.03.17 08:31
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer confidence weakened in February, partly reversing a seasonal jump seen in January, survey data from the Economic and Social Research Institute and the KBC Bank showed Tuesday.


The consumer confidence index dropped to 100.7 from 103.1 in January. In December, the reading was 96.2.


The majority of the decrease this month was driven by a fall in the index of current conditions and in particular the willingness of households to make large household purchases, the ESRI said.


In February 2016, the reading hit a 15-year high.


"Overall, the February survey suggests that the typical Irish consumer is still cautiously positive in their outlook but they remain apprehensive about potential threats to the economy and jobs in the coming year," Austin Hughes, chief economist at KBC Bank Ireland, said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Erstklassige 1.630ppm Lithium - Neuer 900% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besser als Noram, Pure Energy und Lithium X!  
 
Spearmint Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme - Weitere spektakuläre Übernahmen in Kürze! 852% Lithium-Aktientip - Besser als MGX Minerals!

Power Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
09:09 , dpa-AFX
Sodexo Names Marc Plumart CEO Of Healthca [...]
09:08 , dpa-AFX
SDL Plc Posts Narrower Loss In FY16; Reven [...]
09:05 , dpa-AFX
Sports Direct Issues Clarification Regarding Ag [...]
09:04 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Premium veggies and fruit aboun [...]
09:02 , dpa-AFX
Romania Q4 Economic Growth Unrevised
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...