Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Construction Sector Expands In December




16.01.17 05:52
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector expanded strongly in December but the pace of expansion slightly slowed from November, IHS Markit survey showed Monday.


The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 58.9 in December from the reading of 59.8 in November.


Construction activity has now risen in each of the past 40 months in December, with panelist mainly linking the latest expansion to higher new work volumes.


Both the housing and commercial construction categories continued to record sharp increases in activity. In contrast, civil engineering activity shrank for the second month running, and at the fastest pace since April 2014.


"Momentum behind the sector's recovery continues to look encouragingly solid, with a marked pick up in New Orders in December indicating that activity trends look set to remain positive in early 2017," Simon Barry, chief economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank, said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!  
 
Lithium Energy Products Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Abnahmedeals mit Chinesen voraus! 400% mit Lithium-Aktientip Lithium Energy Products Inc.!

Lithium Energy Products Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:15 , dpa-AFX
Japan Core Machinery Orders Decline More Th [...]
06:12 , dpa-AFX
Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Recovers In N [...]
06:04 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 20. Januar [...]
06:04 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 16. Januar 2 [...]
06:03 , dpa-AFX
NZ Dollar Falls Against Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...