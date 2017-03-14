Ireland Construction Growth Improves In February

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction activity expanded at an accelerated pace in February, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.





The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 57.9 in February from 55.7 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among sectors, the stronger growth recorded on housing projects, followed by commercial building activity. Meanwhile, civil engineering activity declined for the fourth successive month.

New orders grew at a faster pace in February on improving economic conditions.

Increased workloads forced firms to raise their payroll numbers. As a result, the rate of job creation remained considerable and was the third-fastest in the survey's history.

On the price front, input price inflation remained sharp in February, driven by higher raw material costs. However, the rate of inflation eased markedly.

"Last week's National Accounts figures showed that construction was not only the fastest growing broad sector of the economy in 2016, but recorded its fastest year of output growth in over 20 years. The PMI survey results so far this year suggest that the sector is sustaining strong growth momentum through the early months of 2017, Simon Barry, Chief Economist Republic of Ireland at Ulster Bank,said.

