Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland Construction Growth Eases In January




13.02.17 06:42
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's construction sector expanded strongly at the start of the year, though the rate of growth eased for the third straight month, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.


The Ulster Bank Construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 55.7 in January from 58.9 in December. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


Among sectors, the stronger growth recorded on housing projects, followed by commercial building activity. Meanwhile, civil engineering activity declined for the third month running in January.


New orders rose at a sharp, but reduced pace in January. Rising workloads drove a further increase in employment in January. Moreover, the rate of job creation was the second-fastest in the survey's history.


On the price front, input prices inflation accelerated to the highest since February 2007, driven by higher prices of oil-related products and rising costs for items from UK suppliers.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Closing der Übernahme in wenigen Tagen - Produkte mit FDA-Zulassung!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Europas größte Lithium-Lagerstätte bis zu 5,3 Mio. Tonnen größer! Upgrade Ressourcen-Schätzung voraus - 311% Lithium-Aktientip!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
07:32 , dpa-AFX
Yen Falls As Japan GDP Expands Less-than-e [...]
07:30 , dpa-AFX
China's Shadow Banking Affected By Tighter [...]
06:42 , dpa-AFX
Ireland Construction Growth Eases In January
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 13. Februar [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 17. Februa [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...