Erweiterte Funktionen


Ireland CPI Rises For Second Month




15.03.17 13:09
dpa-AFX


DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in February, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.


The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in February, following a 0.3 percent climb in January.


Transport costs grew 3.6 percent annually in February and prices of miscellaneous goods and services went up by 2.1 percent. At the same time, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 2.6 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices climbed 0.6 percent from January, when it fell by 0.5 percent.


The EU measure of inflation or HICP, increased 0.3 percent annually in February, after a 0.2 percent rise in the prior month. That was just below the 0.4 percent gain expected by economists.


On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in February, in line with expectations, reversing a 0.3 percent drop in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt!
Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien - Das beste Geschäftsmodell der Welt! Neuer Funkturm-Aktientip Tower One Wireless!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:27 , dpa-AFX
Mieten steigen flächendeckend - Großstädte be [...]
14:23 , dpa-AFX
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC : Net Asset [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Intershop will in der Marknische au [...]
14:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2: Zoll geht seltener gegen Minde [...]
14:06 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: GfK SE (english)
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...