Ireland CB Cuts 2017 Growth Forecast Over 'Brexit' Uncertainty




26.01.17 15:26
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's central bank trimmed the growth forecast for this year on Thursday, citing risks from external factors, mainly uncertainties linked to "Brexit".


In its first quarterly bulletin for this year, the Central Bank of Ireland forecast 3.3 percent growth for this year, which is smaller than the 3.6 percent predicted earlier. Growth for 2016 was estimated at 4.5 percent.


The bank expects the Irish economy, which is the fastest expanding one in the EU, to grow 3 percent in 2018.


"While the overall outlook remains broadly favorable, external uncertainties are heightening and, given the highly open nature of the Irish economy, risks to the forecasts are firmly weighted to the downside," the bank said.


Growth this year and next is expected to be driven by domestic demand through solid increase in consumer spending and underlying investment.


"The outlook for exports is subject to considerable uncertainty, reflecting both the volatility of the trade data in the first three quarters of 2016 and potential Brexit effects," the bank added.


