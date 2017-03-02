Erweiterte Funktionen


Iraqi Forces Regain Control Of Mosul International Airport From Islamic State




02.03.17 15:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iraqi security forces have taken back Mosul International Airport in Iraq after a couple days of difficult fighting to liberate western Mosul from control of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said Wednesday.


Speaking to Pentagon reporters via teleconference from Baghdad, Army Lt. Gen. Stephen J. Townsend said Iraqi forces attacked the city's west side northward along the Tigris River, where they captured high ground, enabling them to move quickly to the airport.


"Now, they've begun breaching into the outskirts of the city, with the Iraqi counterterrorism service, federal police and army moving along three axes of advance that clear the enemy from neighborhoods inside the city, but also enveloping the city to the west," the general said, adding that presenting multiple dilemmas to the enemy proved to be effective.


ISIS has been dealt another significant blow in Syria, where Syrian Democratic Forces have liberated Bab, the last significant ISIS-controlled population center in the Aleppo district, Townsend said. Freeing Bab closed the door to ISIS' supply line of new fighters and its ability to export terrorists around the world, he noted.


