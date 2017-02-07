Erweiterte Funktionen


Iranian Leader Claims Trump Reveals "Real Face" Of America




07.02.17 20:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran's Supreme Leader lashed out at President Donald Trump in a rare public speech on Tuesday, with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arguing that the new president has exposed the "real face of the United States.

"


Speaking to Iranian Air Force officers, Khamenei accused Trump of confirming Iran's claims of political, economic, moral, and social corruption within the U.S.


The speech by Khamenei was seen as a response to Trump's immigration ban as well as the new U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran in retaliation for a recent ballistic missile test.


Khamenei said Iranians will show what kind of stance the nation takes when threatened with a demonstration on Friday, when Iran celebrates the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.


Last week, Trump accused Iran of "playing with fire" and noted the Islamic Republic has been formally put "on notice."


Trump also indicated he would not be as kind to Iran as his predecessor, although Khamenei was also critical of former President Barack Obama in his remarks.


Khamenei blamed Obama for the creation of the terrorist group ISIS, ongoing wars in Iraq and Syria and imposing sanctions intended to paralyze Iran.


"Of course, he did not achieve what he desired," Khamenei said. "No enemy can ever paralyze the Iranian nation."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.000% in 12 Monaten - Zink-Aktien gehen durch die Decke! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
22:28 , dpa-AFX
The Walt Disney Co Q1 Earnings Retreat 9%
22:22 , dpa-AFX
NetGear Inc. Reveals 9% Increase In Q4 Earn [...]
22:19 , dpa-AFX
Gilead Sciences Inc. Bottom Line Falls 27% In [...]
22:08 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP: Fronten bei IWF-Beteiligung für Gr [...]
21:57 , dpa-AFX
WDH/ROUNDUP: Aufsichtsrat will Hauptstadtf [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...