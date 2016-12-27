Iran Claims It Will Only Pay Half-Price To Boeing

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Airbus Group":

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Iran's state news agency, IRNA, has quoted the country's deputy transport minister as saying that Iran will pay only half of the amount of $16.6 billion announced by Boeing for the purchase of 80 jetliners by the country from the aircraft maker.





According to IRNA, Deputy Transport Minister Asghar Fakrieh-Kashan said Sunday that Iran will pay only half of the announced price for the new passenger planes.

"Boeing has announced that its IranAir contract is worth $16.6 billion. However, considering the nature of our order and its choice possibilities, the purchase contract for 80 Boeing aircraft is worth about 50 percent of that amount," Fakrieh-Kashan said.

In mid-December, Boeing said it agreed to sell 80 jetliners to Iran Air valued at $16.6 billion at list prices.

It is the first major agreement between a U.S. company and Iran since last year's landmark nuclear accord that removed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran. As a result of the sanctions, Iran Air was unable to expand or replace its fleet of aircraft.

The deal, based on Boeing's memorandum of agreement with Iran Air announced in June, includes 50 737 MAX 8 aircraft, 15 777-300ERs and 15 777-9s. The first airplanes under the deal are scheduled for delivery in 2018.

In September, the U.S. Government granted permission to Boeing and Airbus Group N.V. (EADSY.PK) to sell aircraft to Iran.

Last Thursday, Airbus said it signed a firm contract with Iran Air for 100 aircraft. The agreement covers 46 A320 family, 38 A330 family and 16 A350 XWB aircraft. Deliveries of the aircraft are expected to begin in early 2017.

