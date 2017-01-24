Intuitive Surgical Inc. Announces 8% Increase In Q4 Profit
24.01.17 23:00
dpa-AFX
SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc.
(ISRG) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $242.3 million, or $6.09 per share. This was up from $224.3 million, or $5.89 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.99 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $756.9 million. This was up from $676.5 million last year.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $242.3 Mln. vs. $224.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -EPS (Q4): $6.09 vs. $5.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $5.99 -Revenue (Q4): $756.9 Mln vs. $676.5 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.9%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|666,05 $
|655,03 $
|11,02 $
|+1,68%
|25.01./00:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US46120E6023
|888024
|727,25 $
|502,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|617,50 €
|+1,06%
|24.01.17
|Nasdaq
|666,05 $
|+1,68%
|24.01.17
|Hamburg
|614,99 €
|+0,99%
|24.01.17
|Stuttgart
|620,60 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Berlin
|607,40 €
|-0,07%
|24.01.17
|München
|611,62 €
|-0,21%
|24.01.17
|Frankfurt
|604,823 €
|-0,33%
|24.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|604,83 €
|-0,43%
|24.01.17
