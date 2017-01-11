Intuitive Surgical Expects 12% Increase In Q4 Revenue
11.01.17 15:41
dpa-AFX
SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) said it expects fourth quarter revenue to increase 12 percent to $757 million from $677 million in the prior year.
Preliminary instrument and accessory revenue for the quarter increased approximately 19 percent to $386 million compared with $326 million in the prior year.
For the full year revenue is projected to increase 13 percent to $2.7 billion from $2.4 billion a year ago. Instrument and accessory revenue increased approximately 17 percent to approximately $1.4 billion.
Full year 2016 instrument and accessory revenue increased approximately 17% to approximately $1.4 billion. Fourth quarter and full year 2016 instrument and accessory revenue growth was driven primarily by da Vinci procedure growth.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|679,15 $
|662,20 $
|16,95 $
|+2,56%
|11.01./17:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US46120E6023
|888024
|727,25 $
|502,01 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|645,70 €
|+3,48%
|16:53
|Berlin
|654,40 €
|+8,65%
|16:24
|Frankfurt
|642,534 €
|+4,48%
|16:58
|Düsseldorf
|623,16 €
|+3,88%
|09:21
|München
|625,32 €
|+3,64%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|624,72 €
|+3,60%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|643,40 €
|+3,41%
|16:57
|Nasdaq
|679,15 $
|+2,56%
|17:05
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|10
|Intuitive Surgical
|26.11.13