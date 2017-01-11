Erweiterte Funktionen



Intuitive Surgical Expects 12% Increase In Q4 Revenue




11.01.17 15:41
dpa-AFX


SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) said it expects fourth quarter revenue to increase 12 percent to $757 million from $677 million in the prior year.

Preliminary instrument and accessory revenue for the quarter increased approximately 19 percent to $386 million compared with $326 million in the prior year.


For the full year revenue is projected to increase 13 percent to $2.7 billion from $2.4 billion a year ago. Instrument and accessory revenue increased approximately 17 percent to approximately $1.4 billion.


Fourth quarter and full year 2016 instrument and accessory revenue growth was driven primarily by da Vinci procedure growth.


