Intuit Adjusts Q2 Outlook




08.02.17 14:40
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) announced that its second-quarter revenue, operating income, and earnings per share were lower than expected due to the tax season forming more slowly than usual.

For the second quarter, the company expects: revenue of $1.01 billion to $1.015 billion; earnings per share of $0.04 to $0.05; and Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.36 on revenue of $1.06 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company expects consumer tax revenue to shift to the third fiscal quarter and therefore reiterated fiscal-year guidance.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



