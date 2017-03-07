Erweiterte Funktionen

Intertek Posts Profit, Ups Dividend; Sees Solid Organic Revenue Growth In FY17




07.03.17 08:50
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.

L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2016 profit before tax was 347.1 million pounds, compared to loss of 307.7 million pounds last year.


Earnings per share were 156.8 pence, compared to loss of 224.2 pence a year ago.


Adjusted profit before tax was 387.3 million pounds, compared to 319.2 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 167.7 pence, compared to 140.7 pence last year.


Revenue for the year climbed 18.5 percent to 2.57 billion pounds from 2.17 billion pounds a year ago. At constant exchange rates, revenues grew 8.8 percent.


Further, the Directors will propose a final dividend of 43.0p per share, higher than last year's 35.3p. This brings the full year dividend to 62.4p, an increase of 19.3%.


Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company said it expects to deliver a solid organic revenue growth performance at constant currency in 2017 with moderate Group margin expansion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



