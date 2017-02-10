Erweiterte Funktionen



Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Earnings Rise 12% In Q4




10.02.17 14:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc.

(IPG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $303.6 million, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $272.1 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $2.26 billion. This was up from $2.20 billion last year.


Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $303.6 Mln. vs. $272.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



