Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. Earnings Rise 12% In Q4
10.02.17 14:11
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc.
(IPG) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $303.6 million, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $272.1 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $2.26 billion. This was up from $2.20 billion last year.
Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $303.6 Mln. vs. $272.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,595 €
|21,595 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.02./13:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4606901001
|851781
|23,10 €
|18,71 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,595 €
|0,00%
|09.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|21,875 €
|+1,74%
|09:15
|Berlin
|21,84 €
|+1,30%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|21,841 €
|+1,27%
|08:05
|München
|21,845 €
|+1,09%
|08:04
|NYSE
|23,27 $
|0,00%
|09.02.17
|Stuttgart
|21,582 €
|-0,70%
|13:43
