International Space Station Spacewalks To Begin Today

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) will conduct up to three spacewalks outside it in late March and early April to prepare for the future arrival of U.



S. commercial crew spacecraft and upgrade station hardware.

The first spacewalk is scheduled for Friday, March 24. A second spacewalk has been rescheduled to March 30, and a third spacewalk is scheduled for April 6, NASA said.

NASA TV will provide complete coverage beginning each day at 6:30 a.m. EDT, with the six-and-a-half hour spacewalks scheduled to begin about 8 a.m.

