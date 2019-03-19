International Railway Congress 2019: Vienna hosts a successful discussion of the international future of the railways

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Future":

Wien (ots) - Over 500 international guests, more than 100 well-known companiesand representatives from over 20 countries took part; seven memoranda ofunderstanding signedThe International Railway Congress 2019 in Vienna was the first in a series ofcongresses that should take place over at least the next three years. Thelargest industry get-together of its type successfully met its principal goal ofoffering top managers from the transport and logistics sectors an ideal platformfor exchanging ideas and deepening their mutual business relationships. Theclearest confirmation of this success is the total of seven cooperationagreements or memoranda of understanding (MoU) agreed at the political andcorporate level.More than 500 guests spent two days exchanging ideas, largely about theopportunities offered by the multinational 'Broad Gauge' railway project andabout the potential of the project as an environmentally-friendly global gatewayfor transporting goods from around the world. The outstanding international topspeakers made an expert contribution to this great success.Seven memoranda of understanding were signed on the sidelines of the congress.The most decisive political MoU is the one signed by the transport ministries ofRussia, Slovakia and Austria regarding the realisation of the 1,520-mm-gaugefreight line linking Kosice, Bratislava and Vienna. This is a further step inthe preparation of the international treaty between the countries. In additionto this, six further bilateral memoranda of understanding were concluded betweencompanies. The effectiveness of the event as a means of establishing thedirection and as a platform for developing political and corporate relationshipswas impressively demonstrated by the first International Railway Congress.Following its conclusion of the 'Silk Road Agreement' in 2018 the FederalMinistry for Transport, Innovation and Technology is already able to celebrateits next major success in the field of infrastructure. In the words of GeneralSecretary Andreas Reichhardt, "the Memorandum of Understanding between Russia,Slovakia and Austria represents another major step towards extending the1,520-mm-gauge railway to the Twin City Region. The Austrian Federal Governmenthas a huge interest in the country becoming the European gateway for globalfreight traffic. The jobs and the value that this will create offer anopportunity that we are keen to grasp."Harald Mahrer, President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) citesthe positive boost to Business Location Austria: "The future of mobility isclosely linked with economic growth and a competitive business location. Therailways play a key role in this process. And as a global player in the railwayindustry Austria has a huge interest in the expansion of the railinfrastructure." Against this background the newly signed MoU represents animportant step towards the improved integration of international rail transport.In his closing statement to the congress the CEO of ÖBB Holding, Mag. AndreasMatthä, notes that "railways provide a link between companies and countries.They move both people and freight and create good connections - also for the newSilk Road Initiative. The International Railway Congress is perhaps the beststarting point for intensifying international cooperation in this area andmoving the relationship between Austria and Russia forwards. Hence I would bedelighted if this congress returned to Vienna in the coming years as a regularelement of the ongoing discussion within the international railway community."Oleg Belozerov, General Director - Chairman of the Board of RZD "RussianRailways" is keen to put on record that "this project will raise the work of therailways to a new level. We will test new technologies as a means of speeding upmovement across borders and harmonising legal issues. We must put all ourefforts into resolving these issues as quickly as possible," said the Chairmanof the Board Mr Belozerov.Hubert Jeneral, President and Initiator of the IRC 2019, is highly pleased andvery grateful: "I would like to thank all guests and international speakers forattending. The numerous memoranda of understanding already provide proof of thesuccess of the congress, but this is just the start. I am particularly gratefulto our partners BMVIT, ÖBB and RZD for the excellent cooperation and to HaraldMahrer and the WKÖ for their wonderful hospitality. The cooperation betweenpolitics and business is a prerequisite if Austria is to take full advantage ofthis once-in-a-century opportunity. For the International Railway Congress the end of this year's event means that preparations for next year are already well under way. Successful discussions have already been held with partners, guests and speakers regarding a continuation in coming years. This immediate and detailed planning of IRC 2020 will ensure that the event remains the most important platform for the top management of the railway industry.