International Paper Announces 16% Decline In Q4 Earnings
02.02.17 13:13
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its profit totaled $303 million, or $0.73 per share. This was lower than $361 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $5.38 billion. This was down from $5.44 billion last year.
International Paper earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $303 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $5.38 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,35 $
|56,50 $
|-3,15 $
|-5,58%
|02.02./22:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4601461035
|851413
|58,86 $
|32,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,62 €
|-5,11%
|21:41
|Berlin
|51,89 €
|-0,75%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|51,856 €
|-0,81%
|09:02
|Düsseldorf
|51,81 €
|-0,82%
|10:00
|Hamburg
|51,87 €
|-0,82%
|08:10
|München
|51,87 €
|-0,82%
|08:00
|NYSE
|53,35 $
|-5,58%
|22:04
|Stuttgart
|48,92 €
|-6,30%
|19:45
|Xetra
|50,20 €
|-7,72%
|17:02
