International Paper Announces 16% Decline In Q4 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.





The company said its profit totaled $303 million, or $0.73 per share. This was lower than $361 million, or $0.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $5.38 billion. This was down from $5.44 billion last year.

International Paper earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $303 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.1% -EPS (Q4): $0.73 vs. $0.87 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q4): $5.38 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.1%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM