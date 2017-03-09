International Game Technology Names Heather McGregor To Board Of Directors

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.03.17
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) said it has appointed Heather McGregor as an independent director to IGT's board of directors effective March 8, 2017.


McGregor, 54, is a British citizen and currently resides in the U.

K. She is the Executive Dean of the Edinburgh Business School, the graduate school of business of Heriot-Watt University in the U.K.


McGregor is also the principal shareholder and non-executive chairman of the executive search firm Taylor Bennett. She is the founder of the Taylor Bennett Foundation, which works to promote diversity in the communications industry by equipping talented graduates from ethnic minorities with the skills and confidence to pursue successful communications careers.


