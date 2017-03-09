International Game Technology Earnings Rise 41% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $179.17 million, or $0.88 per share. This was higher than $127.34 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.32 billion. This was down from $1.37 billion last year.

International Game Technology earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $179.17 Mln. vs. $127.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.6%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

