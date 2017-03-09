Erweiterte Funktionen



International Game Technology Earnings Rise 41% In Q4




09.03.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology (IGT) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $179.17 million, or $0.88 per share. This was higher than $127.34 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.32 billion. This was down from $1.37 billion last year.


International Game Technology earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $179.17 Mln. vs. $127.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 39.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q4): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,66 $ 27,66 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.03./14:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4599021023 867131 32,07 $ 15,46 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 27,66 $ 0,00%  08.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...