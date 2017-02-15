International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Earnings Climb 16% In Q4
15.02.17 23:06
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line rose to $97.82 million, or $1.22 per share. This was up from $84.48 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $762.56 million. This was up from $715.65 million last year.
International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $97.82 Mln. vs. $84.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $762.56 Mln vs. $715.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|119,16 $
|117,90 $
|1,26 $
|+1,07%
|15.02./23:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4595061015
|853881
|143,64 $
|102,31 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|111,27 €
|0,00%
|14.02.17
|NYSE
|119,16 $
|+1,07%
|15.02.17
|Stuttgart
|112,23 €
|0,00%
|15.02.17
|München
|111,74 €
|-0,76%
|15.02.17
|Berlin
|111,37 €
|-0,98%
|15.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|111,31 €
|-1,07%
|15.02.17
|Frankfurt
|111,157 €
|-1,33%
|15.02.17
