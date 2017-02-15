Erweiterte Funktionen



International Flavors And Fragrances Inc Earnings Climb 16% In Q4




15.02.17 23:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line rose to $97.82 million, or $1.22 per share. This was up from $84.48 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $762.56 million. This was up from $715.65 million last year.


International Flavors And Fragrances Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $97.82 Mln. vs. $84.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $1.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q4): $762.56 Mln vs. $715.65 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus!
Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
119,16 $ 117,90 $ 1,26 $ +1,07% 15.02./23:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4595061015 853881 143,64 $ 102,31 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		111,27 € 0,00%  14.02.17
NYSE 119,16 $ +1,07%  15.02.17
Stuttgart 112,23 € 0,00%  15.02.17
München 111,74 € -0,76%  15.02.17
Berlin 111,37 € -0,98%  15.02.17
Düsseldorf 111,31 € -1,07%  15.02.17
Frankfurt 111,157 € -1,33%  15.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Kobalt ist das neue Lithium - Spektakuläre Übernahmen voraus! Börsenstar baut Kobalt-Lieferant für Tesla, GM und Apple - 315% Kobalt-Aktientip!

Scientific Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 International Flavors ruhige Tren. 20.01.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...