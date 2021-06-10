International Consolidated Uranium engagiert Mars Investor Relations

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.06.21 13:44
VANCOUVER, BC, 10. Juni 2021 – International Consolidated Uranium Inc. („CUR“ oder das „Unternehmen“) (TSXV: CUR – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/international-consolidated-uranium-inc) freut sich bekanntzugeben, dass es Mars Investors Relations Inc. („Mars“), ein auf den Junior-Metall- und Bergbausektor spezialisiertes Beratungsunternehmen mit Full-Service-Dienstleistungen im Bereich Investor Relations, engagiert hat. Mars wird für das Unternehmen alle Dienstleistungen in Sachen Investor Relations, wie strategische Kommunikation, Investor-Targeting ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

