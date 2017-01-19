International Business Machines Corp. Announces 1% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
19.01.17 22:30
dpa-AFX
ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp.
(IBM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $4.78 billion, or $5.01 per share. This was up from $4.71 billion, or $4.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $21.77 billion. This was down from $22.06 billion last year.
International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $4.78 Bln. vs. $4.71 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.5% -EPS (Q4): $5.01 vs. $4.84 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.5% -Analysts Estimate: $4.88 -Revenue (Q4): $21.77 Bln vs. $22.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|166,81 $
|166,80 $
|0,01 $
|+0,01%
|19.01./23:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4592001014
|851399
|169,95 $
|116,90 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|156,75 €
|-0,02%
|21:56
|NYSE
|166,81 $
|+0,01%
|22:00
|Stuttgart
|156,87 €
|0,00%
|21:24
|München
|157,10 €
|-0,17%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|156,70 €
|-0,22%
|09:18
|Berlin
|156,71 €
|-0,29%
|08:08
|Hannover
|156,70 €
|-0,43%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|156,80 €
|-0,51%
|18:34
|Hamburg
|156,20 €
|-0,74%
|14:07
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|135
|IBM buy
|23:35
|13
|Sollte jetzt noch IBM gekauft w.
|27.10.15
|67
|Warren Buffett steigt bei IBM .
|27.10.14
|2
|Die Faust und das Auge. AC-S.
|13.09.12
|54
|IBM attackiert Microsoft am Cl.
|19.01.12