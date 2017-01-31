Intermediate Capital Q3 Trading In Line With View; Total AUM Up 3%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.



L) reported that its total assets under management have increased 3% over the three months to 31 December 2016 to 22.6 billion euros with the level of fundraising consistent with that of the first half of the financial year but with a higher pace of realisations. Third party fee earning AUM was up 5% to 17.3 billion euros.

The company noted that the Fundraising performance was in line with expectations, driven by a final close on our Asia Pacific Fund III and a further close on our Strategic Secondaries Fund.

Christophe Evain, CEO, said, "I am pleased to report ICG's third quarter trading is in line with expectations. Third party assets under management grew further in the third quarter, with ¤0.6bn raised, resulting in total AUM increasing to ¤22.6bn."

The company noted that both fundraising and capital deployment remain on track and it has visibility of good fundraising momentum through the next 12 months. Current market conditions are sustaining a positive trend favouring alternative asset classes which the company is well positioned to capitalise on.

The company said its balance sheet remains well funded with available cash and unutilised bank lines of 899.8 million pounds at 31 December 2016 (30 September 2016: 802.1 million pounds) and no material refinancing requirements in the next 12 months.

The company continues to target a return on equity of over 13% by further growth in the profitability of the business and maintaining an efficient balance sheet with gearing between 0.8x and 1.2x.

