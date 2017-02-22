Erweiterte Funktionen



Interface Inc. Announces 74% Retreat In Q4 Earnings




22.02.17 22:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its profit fell to $4.71 million, or $0.07 per share. This was down from $18.25 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $239.51 million. This was down from $246.64 million last year.


Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $4.71 Mln. vs. $18.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $239.51 Mln vs. $246.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Petrolithium Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals - 383% Lithium-Aktientip!
Besseres Petrolithium-Projekt als MGX Minerals!  
 
Scientific Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,80 $ 17,85 $ -0,05 $ -0,28% 22.02./22:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4586653044 A1JYG7 19,30 $ 13,70 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Hannover 16,625 € +1,13%  08:04
Berlin 16,785 € +1,05%  08:08
Frankfurt 16,624 € +0,61%  08:03
Stuttgart 16,783 € 0,00%  18:05
Nasdaq 17,80 $ -0,28%  22:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Petrolithium-Übernahme mit bis zu 730ppm Lithium - Die neue Petrolithium Nr. 1! Besser als MGX Minerals - 392% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...