Intercontinental Gold and Metals: Da kann man verrückt werden!
30.06.19 21:24
Aktiennews
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,91 $
|2,9011 $
|0,0089 $
|+0,31%
|30.06./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA21146A1084
|A14UZD
|3,02 $
|1,33 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,5795 €
|+1,84%
|28.06.19
|Stuttgart
|2,5795 €
|+4,56%
|28.06.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,91 $
|+0,31%
|28.06.19
|Berlin
|2,5575 €
|-0,74%
|28.06.19
|Frankfurt
|2,492 €
|-1,11%
|28.06.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
