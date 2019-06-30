Erweiterte Funktionen



Intercontinental Gold and Metals: Da kann man verrückt werden!




30.06.19 21:24
Aktiennews

Ist Intercontinental Gold and Metals jetzt ein Kauf? Oder sollten Sie lieber direkt raus aus Intercontinental Gold and Metals?


Hier finden Sie die exklusive Intercontinental Gold and Metals Sonderanalyse mit der direkten Handlungsempfehlung für Sie als Investor.


Jetzt hier klicken und über diesen Link die charttechnische und fundamentale Einschätzung von Intercontinental Gold and Metals kostenlos sichern


Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock mit 1,3 Mio. Quadratfuß massiv unterbewertet
129 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 200 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,91 $ 2,9011 $ 0,0089 $ +0,31% 30.06./-
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA21146A1084 A14UZD 3,02 $ 1,33 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,5795 € +1,84%  28.06.19
Stuttgart 2,5795 € +4,56%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 2,91 $ +0,31%  28.06.19
Berlin 2,5575 € -0,74%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 2,492 € -1,11%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock startet Deal mit Beauty Gigant Ipsy. 1.707% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
82 Topempfehlungen (GOLD) von C. 16.03.19
152 Handelsstop beendet 13.01.12
9 17.9 metres at 113.82 g/t Go. 21.12.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...