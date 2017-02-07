IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances 16% In Q4
07.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc.
(ICE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $428 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $369 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $1.48 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.
IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $428 Mln. vs. $369 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,12 €
|54,12 €
|- €
|0,00%
|07.02./14:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45866F1049
|A1W5H0
|54,34 €
|40,78 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,12 €
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|Frankfurt
|54,271 €
|+0,75%
|14:11
|Düsseldorf
|54,31 €
|+0,70%
|09:45
|München
|54,16 €
|+0,61%
|08:00
|Berlin
|54,13 €
|+0,46%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|54,357 €
|+0,01%
|14:08
|NYSE
|58,51 $
|0,00%
|06.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
|04.11.16