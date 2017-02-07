Erweiterte Funktionen



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances 16% In Q4




07.02.17 13:49
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc.

(ICE) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $428 million, or $0.71 per share. This was up from $369 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.3% to $1.48 billion. This was up from $1.22 billion last year.


IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $428 Mln. vs. $369 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.3%


Bitte warten...