Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":
InterOil Says Supreme Court Of Yukon Approves ExxonMobil Deal




21.02.17 02:47
dpa-AFX


IRVING (dpa-AFX) - InterOil Corp. (IOC) announced that the Supreme Court of Yukon has granted a final order approving the arrangement between InterOil and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).

The arrangement was approved by more than 91% of the shares voted at a Special Meeting on February 14, 2017 and has now received all necessary approvals. InterOil and ExxonMobil expect the transaction to be completed this week.


It was in July 2016 that Exxon Mobil agreed to buy InterOil in a transaction worth more than $2.5 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



