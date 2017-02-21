Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Exxon Mobil":
InterOil Says Supreme Court Of Yukon Approves ExxonMobil Deal
21.02.17 02:47
dpa-AFX
IRVING (dpa-AFX) - InterOil Corp. (IOC) announced that the Supreme Court of Yukon has granted a final order approving the arrangement between InterOil and Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM).
The arrangement was approved by more than 91% of the shares voted at a Special Meeting on February 14, 2017 and has now received all necessary approvals. InterOil and ExxonMobil expect the transaction to be completed this week.
It was in July 2016 that Exxon Mobil agreed to buy InterOil in a transaction worth more than $2.5 billion.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,76 $
|82,30 $
|-0,54 $
|-0,66%
|18.02./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US30231G1022
|852549
|95,55 $
|79,67 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|77,34 €
|+0,47%
|20.02.17
|Frankfurt
|77,192 €
|+0,53%
|20.02.17
|Hamburg
|77,25 €
|+0,40%
|20.02.17
|München
|77,12 €
|+0,19%
|20.02.17
|Hannover
|76,98 €
|+0,05%
|20.02.17
|Stuttgart
|77,09 €
|0,00%
|20.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|76,99 €
|-0,01%
|20.02.17
|Berlin
|77,02 €
|-0,36%
|20.02.17
|NYSE
|81,76 $
|-0,66%
|17.02.17
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|60
|Exxon: Einstieg nicht verpassen.
|31.01.17
|81
|Das Erdöl hat eine goldene Zuk.
|10.12.16
|4
|Das schwarze Gold
|11.03.16
|1
|Exxon Allzeithoch 100 $ übers.
|03.01.14
|16
|Soros kauft Arch Coal (Kohle) .
|28.11.13