Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Intel":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Intel To Buy Mobileye For Equity Value Of About $15.3 Bln




13.03.17 12:58
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) said Monday that it agreed to buy Mobileye N.V. (MBLY) for $63.54 per share in cash, representing an equity value of about $15.3 billion and an enterprise value of $14.7 billion.


As per the agreement, Intel will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Mobileye, a global leader in the development of computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving.


The transaction is expected to be accretive to Intel's non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow immediately. Intel intends to fund the acquisition with cash from the balance sheet.


The transaction is expected to close within the next nine months. It has been approved by the Intel and Mobileye Boards of Directors and is subject to the receipt of certain regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. The offer is not subject to any financing conditions.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,04 $ 35,91 $ -0,87 $ -2,42% 13.03./15:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4581401001 855681 38,45 $ 29,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,871 € -2,34%  15:23
München 33,58 € -0,42%  08:07
Hannover 33,48 € -0,86%  08:10
Düsseldorf 33,48 € -0,99%  08:13
Hamburg 33,565 € -1,08%  11:51
Stuttgart 33,145 € -1,38%  15:00
Frankfurt 33,063 € -1,60%  15:05
Berlin 33,38 € -1,68%  14:06
Nasdaq 35,04 $ -2,42%  15:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 2 Aktien zum Preis von 1 - IPO der Lithium-Sparte! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
77 Inside: Intel 12:32
3883 Intel - ein kurzfristiger Trade? 01.03.17
390 Intel - Es gibt noch viel zu err. 12.03.15
8 Intel leidet 28.09.12
12 Intel 11.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...