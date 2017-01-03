Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Intel":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Intel To Buy 15% Stake In HERE




03.01.17 21:15
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel has agreed to buy a 15 percent ownership stake in HERE, a provider of digital maps and location-based services, from HERE's current shareholders AUDI AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG.


The two companies have also agreed to collaborate on the research and development of a highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture that supports real-time updates of high definition (HD) maps for highly and fully automated driving.


Additionally, the two companies plan to jointly explore strategic opportunities that result from enriching edge-computing devices with location data.


"Cars are rapidly becoming some of the world's most intelligent, connected devices," said Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO. "We look forward to working with HERE and its automotive partners to deliver an important technology foundation for smart and connected cars of the future."


The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017, after obtaining regulatory approvals.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,60 $ 36,27 $ 0,33 $ +0,91% 03.01./23:18
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4581401001 855681 38,36 $ 27,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		34,867 € -0,29%  03.01.17
Hannover 35,085 € +1,86%  03.01.17
Hamburg 34,895 € +1,31%  03.01.17
Berlin 34,90 € +1,26%  03.01.17
Düsseldorf 35,03 € +1,16%  03.01.17
Nasdaq 36,60 $ +0,91%  03.01.17
München 34,765 € +0,04%  03.01.17
Stuttgart 35,044 € 0,00%  03.01.17
Frankfurt 34,871 € -0,64%  03.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3879 Intel - ein kurzfristiger Trade? 14.12.16
75 Inside: Intel 05.01.16
390 Intel - Es gibt noch viel zu err. 12.03.15
8 Intel leidet 28.09.12
12 Intel 11.05.11
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...